Niharika Konidela

South actress Niharika Konidela gets engaged to Chaitanya, cousin Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy attend ceremony; pics go viral!

NiharikaEngagement trended all day long on Twitter with fans sharing pictures from the ceremony and congratulating the stunning couple. 

South actress Niharika Konidela gets engaged to Chaitanya, cousin Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy attend ceremony; pics go viral!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/Instagram

New Delhi: South actress Niharika Konidela got engaged to Chaitanya JV, who is a Hyderabad based techie and the dreamy pictures flooded the internet. Niharika's big day was attended by family and close friends. South superstar Allu Arjun, who is also her cousin came with wife Sneha Reddy and blessed the couple.

Allu Arjun and wife Sneha wore the gorgeous outfits by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Check out pictures from the ceremony shared by ravishing bride-to-be Niharika, Allu Arjun and his stylist Harmann Kaur: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Congratulations @niharikakonidela . #megacousins 

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One for Love . Thank You all . @harmann_kaur_2.0 & @indraneelrathod & AA staff .

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) on

The star-studded engagement ceremony was attended by Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who came with his wife Upasana Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaishnav Dev, Allu Sirish, Sreeja Kalyan amongst various others.

 

Niharika KonidelaChaitanyaAllu ArjunSneha Reddyniharika konidela engagementSouth actressallu arjun picsViral Pics
