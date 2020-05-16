South actress Raai Laxmi's dance on Shakira's 'Hips Don't Lie' is breaking the internet - Watch

New Delhi: Popular south actress Raai Laxmi is back making headlines. A video of hers where she can be seen grooving to the chartbuster Hollywood song 'Hips Don't Lie' by Shakira has caught the fancy of netizens. Her dance has left the audience in awe of her.

Watch the video here:

Several fans have dropped their comments on the timeline and the video has garnered 197,827 views so far.

The actress has featured in as many as 50 movies in regional languages such as Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada respectively. She made her acting debut in Tamil film Karka Kasadara in 2005 when she was only 17. Later on, she went on to star in several hit films.

In 2007, Raai Laxmi forayed into Malayalam films and 'Rock & Roll' opposite legendary Mohanlal was her debut there. The actress is quite popular among Tamil and Malayalam movie buffs.

Meanwhile, in 2017, she made her Bollywood debut in much talked about venture 'Julie 2'.