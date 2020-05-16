हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Raai Laxmi

South actress Raai Laxmi's dance on Shakira's 'Hips Don't Lie' is breaking the internet - Watch

Several fans have dropped their comments on the timeline and the video has garnered 197,827 views so far.

South actress Raai Laxmi&#039;s dance on Shakira&#039;s &#039;Hips Don&#039;t Lie&#039; is breaking the internet - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular south actress Raai Laxmi is back making headlines. A video of hers where she can be seen grooving to the chartbuster Hollywood song 'Hips Don't Lie' by Shakira has caught the fancy of netizens. Her dance has left the audience in awe of her.

Watch the video here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hips don’t lie 

A post shared by Raai Laxmi (@iamraailaxmi) on

Several fans have dropped their comments on the timeline and the video has garnered 197,827 views so far.

The actress has featured in as many as 50 movies in regional languages such as Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada respectively. She made her acting debut in Tamil film Karka Kasadara in 2005 when she was only 17. Later on, she went on to star in several hit films.

In 2007, Raai Laxmi forayed into Malayalam films and 'Rock & Roll' opposite legendary Mohanlal was her debut there. The actress is quite popular among Tamil and Malayalam movie buffs.

Meanwhile, in 2017, she made her Bollywood debut in much talked about venture 'Julie 2'.

 

Tags:
Raai LaxmiRaai Laxmi danceViral videoSouth actressShakiraHips don't lie
Next
Story

Trending: South actress Simran dances to Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde's 'Butta Bomma' song - Watch
  • 0Confirmed
  • 0Deaths

Full coverage

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M35S

UP: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav called the Auraiya road accident a murder