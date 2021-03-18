हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sai Pallavi

South actress Sai Pallavi's Saranga Dariya song from Love Story with Naga Chaitanya goes viral on YouTube - Watch

Ahead of its release, the makers of Love Story unveiled its peppy track titled Saranga Dariya featuring Sai Pallavi. 

South actress Sai Pallavi&#039;s Saranga Dariya song from Love Story with Naga Chaitanya goes viral on YouTube - Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube Still

New Delhi: Popular south actress Sai Pallavi and superstar Naga Chaitanya will share screen space in the upcoming Telugu romantic drama 'Love Story'. The film is directed by Sekhar Kammula and will hit the screens on April 16, 2021. 

Ahead of its release, the makers of Love Story unveiled its peppy track titled Saranga Dariya featuring Sai Pallavi. The song has garnered 61,931,764 views upon its release on February 28 on YouTube by Aditya Music.

Watch Saranga Dariya song here: 

Mangli has sung the song with Sinduri Vishal and Sushmita Narasimhan in background vocals. Suddala Ashok Teja has penned the lyrics and Pawan CH has composed the music.

Sai Pallavi's dance moves are loved by her fans as she looks ravishing in traditional wear.

The film got delayed due to the deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. 

After the star cast of the movie was finalised, a special puja was organised at the famous Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati at Tirumala hills. 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sai PallaviSaranga DariyaSaranga Dariya songsouth filmNaga ChaitanyaSouth actressTelugu actress
Next
Story

Shehnaaz Gill flaunts baby bump, shares BTS photo with Diljit Dosanjh from Honsla Rakh sets

Must Watch

PT11M4S

'Stop wasting vaccines', urges PM Modi to state CMs