South actress Seerat Kapoor's film 'Krishna and his Leela' to release soon

Mumbai: The south actress Seerat Kapoor is at home since the Lockdown has been announced. The actress had two projects to be released Krishna and his Leela and Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma. Because of the lockdown, the movie dates were postponed.

Although there were rumours that one of the films may get an opening on the OTT platform. Previously the actress said, "While we understand that our fans would rather favour a theatrical release, due to the sensitive situation we may need to consider OTT platforms. After all, it is an unprecedented circumstance and the need of the hour calls for adaptation" and recently Seerat updated her Instagram story and Twitter that the film will be out soon.

On a work front, the actress has worked in blockbuster Telugu films like, "Run Raja Run" in Tollywood. Post her grand debut in Indian Cinema, she has had an exceptional career in Tollywood with some blockbuster hits like Tigers (2015), Columbus (2015), Raju Gari Gadhi 2 (2017), Okka Kshanam ( 2017) and Touch Chesi Chudu (2018).