South actress Trisha Krishnan's 'Savage' dance on TikTok goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Popular south actress Trisha Krishnan has a huge fan following who love to watch her on the big screens and eagerly wait for her movies. Amid the 21-day lockdown in the country to fight the deadly novel coronavirus, celebs are taking up various things to kill time. So, Trisha, who recently joined TikTok is enjoying her time making fun videos.

Trisha Krishnan's fan club on Instagram shared a video of her dancing to the popular track Savage by Megan Thee Stallion. The video has gone viral and we are loving Trisha's dance coupled with sassy expressions.

Watch it here:

Trisha has been successfully working majorly in Tamil and Telugu movies. She even participated in many beauty pageants and got noticed. Trisha won Miss Madras contest back in 1999 and entered movie business.

In 2019, she was seen in hit movie 'Petta' starring Thalaiva Rajinikanth in the lead role.

She has several movies in her kitty Paramapadham Vilayattu, Garjanai, Raangi, Sugar, Ram, and Ponniyin Selvan as of now.