Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth divorce

South filmmaker gives Samantha's divorce example, schools fan who asks her to bring back Aishwaryaa and Dhanush together!

Recently, Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa and South superstar Dhanush announced the separation on social media, ending their 18 years of marriage.

South filmmaker gives Samantha&#039;s divorce example, schools fan who asks her to bring back Aishwaryaa and Dhanush together!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The shocking news of Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush's separation has left fans the most disappointed, it seems. Days after the announcement, netizens are yet to let that info sync in. 

One such fan asked South filmmaker Lakshmy Ramakrishnan to 'bring them back together' to which the latter gave a perfect reply. In this Twitter thread, she also gave Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce example. The internet user wrote: Amma @LakshmyRamki ithellam unga kannukku theriyatha .. rendu perayaum kootittu poi serthu vainga

Lakshmy Ramakrishnan replied: They are moving away respectfully, not causing mental trauma to each other by badmouthing publicly or romancing with someone else before getting legally divorced, pls leave them alone,

Check out the screengrab below:

Recently, Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa and South superstar Dhanush announced the separation on social media, ending their 18 years of marriage. The couple issued a joint statement and informed their fans about the decision. This broke a million hearts as they were seen as one of the perfect power couples in the south movie industry. 

Earlier in October last year, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split on social media by sharing identical posts. 

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively.

 

Tags:
Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth divorceDhanush divorceaishwaryaa dhanush separationLakshmy RamakrishnanSamantha Ruth Prabhu divorcenaga chaitanya divorce
