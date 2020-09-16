South glam beauty Seerat Kapoor to romance Ravi Teja in his next?

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Seerat Kapoor

The lockdown has opened up and Seerat Kapoor is in talks with a number of film makers.

Mumbai: Seerat Kapoor is a famous name in the Telugu film fraternity. Ever since she made her debut in the industry with Run Raja Run, there has literally been no stopping her. After the success of her recent film "Krishna and his Leela" Seerat Kapoor will be soon seen in "Maa Vintha Gadha Vinuma".

The lockdown has opened up and Seerat Kapoor is in talks with a number of film makers. The actress is said to be in talks with Ravi Teja's upcoming film "Khiladi" which will be directed by Ramesh Varma. After the blockbuster success of "Touch Chesi Chudu" the audience will surely love to see the duo working together again.

On the work front, Seerat made her debut as an Actress in 2014 with “Run Raja Run" in Tollywood. Post her grand debut in Indian Cinema, she has had an exceptional career in Tollywood with some blockbuster hits like Tiger (2015), Columbus (2015), Raju Gari Gadhi 2 (2017), Okka Kshanam ( 2017) Touch Chesi Chudu (2018) and Krishna And His Leela (2020)

 

Tags:
Seerat KapoorRavi Tejasouth moviesMaa Vintha Gadha Vinuma
