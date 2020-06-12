South sensation Hansika Motwani reacts to marriage rumours, tweets 'Omg who is he'?

New Delhi: South sensation Hansika Motwani is a popular name in the movie business and has a huge fan base. Of late, there have been rumours of her wedding and how she is about to marry a businessman from Mumbai.

After an entertainment portal carried the rumour-based news, Hansika reacted to it and tweeted:

The actress has rubbished all such rumours and finally put all the speculation related to her impending wedding to rest.

She recently launched her YouTube channel and her videos are already making the right kind of buzz online.

Hansika has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies in her career.

She made her Telugu movie debut with 'Desamuduru' and won Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South. She has acted in several blockbusters and highest-grossing south ventures.

But her acting career began much earlier as a child artist in TV shows Shaka Laka Boom Boom and Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. Later she appeared in Hrithik Roshan's 'Koi Mil Gaya'.

She will next be seen in Tamil ventures 'Maha' and 'Partner' respectively.