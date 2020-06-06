हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Keerthy Suresh

South sensation Keerthy Suresh's Amazon Prime movie 'Penguin' first look will leave you stunned!

The National-Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh is a stunning performer.

South sensation Keerthy Suresh&#039;s Amazon Prime movie &#039;Penguin&#039; first look will leave you stunned!

New Delhi: Popular south actress Keerthy Suresh will next be seen in 'Penguin', a film which will release on OTT platform Amazon Prime Videos. The mystery thriller is directed by debutant filmmaker Eshavar Karthic and produced by Karthi Subbaraj.

The film has been shot in Tamil and Telugu languages simultaneously. The makers have released the first look poster of the movie and it will send chills down your spine. Check it out: 

Keerthy Suresh starrer is high on the buzz word and fans are eagerly waiting for it to hit the OTT platform. She plays a pregnant woman in this female-oriented mystery thriller.

The teaser will be out on June 8 and the film will release on June 19, 2020, on the digital platform.

The music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. 

The National-Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh is a stunning performer. She received the national honour for playing the role of actress Savitri in 2018 release 'Mahanati'. She has featured in a number of blockbuster Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies respectively. 

 

