South sensation Nayanthara confirms her engagement with partner Vignesh Shivan, video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: South actress Nayanthara surprised her fans by finally confessing about her engagement with longtime partner Vignesh Shivan. During her recent television interview, the actress talked about her personal life.

Nayanthara can be seen opening up on her engagement ring in the promo of the television show where she had gone to promote her new film Netrikann. She told the show host Dhivyadharshi in Tamil, "This is an engagement ring."

The actress has been dating Vignesh Shivan since 2018 reportedly. They worked together for the first time in Naanum Rowdydhaan. However, buzz about their relationship caught fire in 2019 when the duo were spotted together at an event.

Nayanthara made her debut in the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare. In Tamil cinema, her maiden act was in 2005 hit Ayya and in Telugu with Lakshmi in the next year.

She not only emerged as one of the most promising new faces back then but also became a reigning queen of the Box Office. Nayanthara has worked with all the A-listers in the south movie industry.