Allu Arjun

South sensation Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun's fun shot from 'Ramuloo Ramulaa' song goes viral - Watch

Ramuloo Ramulaa song has been crooned by Anurag Kulkarni and Mangli. The music has been composed by Thaman S and the lyrics are penned by Kasarla Shyam. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: South superstar Allu Arjun and former beauty queen Pooja Hegde's superhit jodi on-screen received all the love from the viewers. Their last outing together 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' got a big thumbs up from fans and especially its songs like 'Butta Bomma' became a rage. 

The leggy lass Pooja Hegde now took to social media and shared a fun shot from yet another chartbuster track 'Ramuloo Ramulaa' featuring Allu Arjun along with her. She captioned the video clip: On occasion of the premier of our film on TV, here’s a fun shot from Ramuloo...it was a single shot, where timing and expression was everything! Too much fun! #setdynamics #alavaikunthapurramuloo #ramulooramulaa

Ramuloo Ramulaa song has been crooned by Anurag Kulkarni and Mangli. The music has been composed by Thaman S and the lyrics are penned by Kasarla Shyam. 

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a Telugu actioner directed by Trivikram Srinivas. It has been co-produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika and Hassine Creations respectively.

 

Allu ArjunPooja HegdeRamuloo RamulaaButta Bommasouth moviesTelugu actorViral videoAla Vaikunthapurramuloo
'Adipurush' is Prabhas' next film with 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' director Om Raut - Details here
