South sensation Sai Pallavi wears burqa, secretly watches her movie 'Shyam Singha Roy' in theatre

Sai Pallavi

South sensation Sai Pallavi wears burqa, secretly watches her movie &#039;Shyam Singha Roy&#039; in theatre
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: Actress Sai Pallavi, who allured the audience as Rosie in 'Shyam Singha Roy', visited a crowded theatre in Hyderabad while wearing a 'burqa' to hide her identity.

The 'Fidaa' actress wanted to witness the audience's reaction to her movie, hence she paid a secret visit to the theatre, where she sat with the audience and watched their reactions during the screening.

A video was released, in which Sai Pallavi is seen entering the theatre wearing a 'burqa', as she sits along with the audience.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @filmy_ka_adda

The video also features her looking at the audience cheer during one of her dance performances in 'Shyam Singha Roy'.

"Maam, how was the movie?", her team member asked on a witty note, as she walks out of the theatre after the screening.

No one recognised her while she was watching the movie, even though it was heavily crowded.

Sai Pallavi then returned to her vehicle, as she slightly opens her veil, smiling all the way.

'Shyam Singha Roy' has been running successfully at the theatres.

Nani plays a dual role in the movie, while Sai Pallavi appears as a 'devadasi' in Rahul Sankrityan's directorial.

 

