South sizzling beauty Hansika Motwani's dreamy photoshoot pics will leave you bedazzled!

New Delhi: South beauty Hansika Motwani has a solid social media presence - all thanks to her great filmography and superhit tracks. She recently launched her YouTube channel and her videos are already making the right kind of buzz online.

She recently shared pictures of her dreamy photoshoot, looking super gorgeous. Check it out here:

Hansika has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies in her career.

She made her Telugu movie debut with 'Desamuduru' and won Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South. She has acted in several blockbusters and highest-grossing south ventures.

But her acting career began much earlier as a child artist in TV shows Shaka Laka Boom Boom and Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. Later she appeared in Hrithik Roshan's 'Koi Mil Gaya'.

She will next be seen in Tamil ventures 'Maha' and 'Partner' respectively.