हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hansika Motwani

South sizzling beauty Hansika Motwani's dreamy photoshoot pics will leave you bedazzled!

She recently shared pictures of her dreamy photoshoot, looking super gorgeous.

South sizzling beauty Hansika Motwani&#039;s dreamy photoshoot pics will leave you bedazzled!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: South beauty Hansika Motwani has a solid social media presence - all thanks to her great filmography and superhit tracks. She recently launched her YouTube channel and her videos are already making the right kind of buzz online. 

She recently shared pictures of her dreamy photoshoot, looking super gorgeous. Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@subisamuel Trishadjani-stylist Sankpalsavita-hairstylist Reshmaamerchant-mua Outfit @begborrowstealstudio

A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@subisamuel Trishadjani-stylist Sankpalsavita-hairstylist Reshmaamerchant-mua Outfit @begborrowstealstudio

A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika) on

Hansika has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies in her career.  
She made her Telugu movie debut with 'Desamuduru' and won Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South. She has acted in several blockbusters and highest-grossing south ventures.

But her acting career began much earlier as a child artist in TV shows Shaka Laka Boom Boom and Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. Later she appeared in Hrithik Roshan's 'Koi Mil Gaya'. 

She will next be seen in Tamil ventures 'Maha' and 'Partner' respectively.

 

Tags:
Hansika MotwaniSouth actresshansika motwani picshansika motwani photosTelugu actress
Next
Story

South stars Jayam Ravi-Nidhhi Agerwal's Tamil movie 'Bhoomi' trends on Twitter - Here's why!
  • 29,05,823Confirmed
  • 54,849Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,19,43,183Confirmed
  • 7,75,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M21S

Fatwa for listening to songs from mobile and computer in a village in Bengal