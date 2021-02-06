South star Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 2 trailer releases on Amazon Prime Video - Watch

New Delhi: The OTT giant Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited sequel of the Malayalam thriller, Drishyam 2, starring Mohanlal in the lead role. All set to release globally on February 19, 2021, the film is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph.

It stars Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba, Esther and Saikumar in pivotal roles. Drishyam 2 has been produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Watch Drishyam 2 trailer here:

The trailer takes the viewers into the intriguing world of Georgekutty (essayed by Mohanlal) and his family and how their lives have altered post that one fateful night. The gripping tale will keep the fans at the edge of their seats, as the man of the house strives to protect his family once again.

“Critics, fans and the audience showered us with tremendous love and appreciation seven years ago. We didn’t expect the film to receive such a phenomenal response and garner the cult-status.”, said well-acclaimed actor Mohanlal on the launch of the trailer.

Speaking about his film, Jeethu Joseph said, “Drishyam 2 is very close to my heart. Driven with this positive thought and buoyed with the overwhelming response, I have toyed with the idea of bringing the epic franchise back to the audience but always changed my mind. Wherever I went I would be asked whether we would be coming back with a sequel. I am thankful to Lalettan for his faith in me and for his support to make my vision a reality. We have worked with immense passion and commitment to bring this film to our audiences and now we can’t wait to hear their reactions. I am delighted to have joined forces with Amazon Prime Video which has a resounding reach.”