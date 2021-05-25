हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
rashmika mandanna

South star Rashmika Mandanna appeals to everyone to stay positive amid COVID-19 pandemic

She has also asked her fans to stay positive and thanked them for their continuous support in this battle against COVID-19.

South star Rashmika Mandanna appeals to everyone to stay positive amid COVID-19 pandemic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: As the country grapples with the second wave of deadly COVID-19 crisis, everyone including celebrities is extending their support to help the people in need. 

Popular south actress Rashmika Mandanna stepped forward and is trying her bit to extend help amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Rashmika is not only extending a helping to distressed people through funds, but also stresses on maintaining mental stability in these times. 

She has also asked her fans to stay positive and thanked them for their continuous support in this battle against COVID-19.

She took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and shared a video and wrote, “#SpreadingHope”

In the video, she shared that for the next few weeks, she will be sharing stories of ordinary heroes doing extraordinary stuff which has given her hope and put a smile on her face. Rashmika Mandanna also talked about COVID-19 and how it has challenged everyone in ways that no one would have ever imagined. 

On the work front, Rashmika will be soon seen making her Bollywood debut with ‘Mission Majnu’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The actress will also be seen working with Amitabh Bachchan in Vikas Bahl's film ‘Deadly’.

