South star Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' releasing in two days - Reasons why he's so popular!

New Delhi: South superstar Suriya's upcoming venture 'Soorarai Pottru' is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2020. Suriya has earned a solid fanbase who continue to shower their love on the superstar. As he gears up for his upcoming release, ‘Soorarai Pottru’ we look at five reasons why the actor is so popular:



Suriya's filmography

Suriya’s filmography shows that he has never shied away from picking tough and demanding roles going on to create magic each time he appears on the screen. His dedication towards his craft can also be seen in his upcoming film Soorarai Pottru.

Charitable Work

Suriya launched an educational trust called Agaram Foundation in 2006. The foundation honours school toppers from rural areas and provides financial assistance to poor students in Tamil Nadu. He has also donated Rs 1.5 crore from ‘Soorarai Pottru’ revenue to different film bodies including FEFSI, Directors Union, Producers' Council and Nadigar Sangam, who lost their livelihood due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Family Man

Suriya married well-established actor Jyothika, his co-star in seven films, in 2006. The much-in-love couple is loved by the fans for their camaraderie and chemistry and never fail to give a couple goals to their fans.

Fan love

With his much-awaited film ‘Soorarai Pottru’ getting delayed, Suriya addressed a letter to his fans appreciating their patience and support from the film. The fans, too, in return lauded the actor for the gesture.

Charm!

The actor enjoys a huge female fan-following and surely, his charm and good looks can make them go weak in their knees. Be it an aggressive cop in Singham trilogy or a con man in Pithamagan, Suriya manages to add a style quotient in each of his films.