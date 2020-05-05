South stars Vijay and Jyothika's 'Kushi' trends on Twitter for this reason!

New Delhi: Popular south actor Vijay, often referred as Thalapathy Vijay and actress Jyothika's 2000 Tamil release 'Kushi' is trending big time on Twitter. Why? Well, the movie is on Sun TV now and the fans couldn't keep calm.

Take a look at some of the most interesting tweets:

#Kushi This movie has separate fanbase One Of The Best On Screen Pair @actorvijay & #jyothika and one of the Best&favorite Director @iam_SJSuryah Thalaiva You Are Great #KushiOnSunTV pic.twitter.com/9tVyqtYymX — (@Dhonimsd07) May 5, 2020

I'm watching kushi on Sakthi TV#Kushi pic.twitter.com/TBTZtlmdKQ — Kaviya ( Your Sister ) (@KaviyaNow) May 5, 2020

'Kushi, a romantic drama was helmed by SJ Surya and produced by A M Rathnam. It featured Vijay and Jyothika in the lead roles. Actors like Mumtaj, Vivek and Vijayakumar played supporting roles.

The film saw several remakes. In Hindi, it was released as Khushi, in Telugu as Kushi and in Kannada as Eno Onthara. The actress Jyothika bagged the Filmfare Best Actress Award in Tamil for her performance in the film that year.

Vijay and Jyothika enjoy a massive fan following. Recently, Thalapathy fans trended #Master and #VijayTheFaceOfKollywood on the micro-blogging site with over 2 million tweets.

Thalapathy Vijay's is the highest-paid actor in Tamil cinema, reportedly. His 2019 release 'Bigil', which happens to be his third collaboration with maverick filmmaker Atlee emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil movie last year.

He will next be seen in a movie titled 'Master' which is underproduction and that explains why this became a top trend on Twitter. The Tamil actioner is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. 'Master' features actor Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.