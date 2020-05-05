हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vijay

South stars Vijay and Jyothika's 'Kushi' trends on Twitter for this reason!

'Kushi, a romantic drama was helmed by SJ Surya and produced by A M Rathnam. 

South stars Vijay and Jyothika&#039;s &#039;Kushi&#039; trends on Twitter for this reason!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Popular south actor Vijay, often referred as Thalapathy Vijay and actress Jyothika's 2000 Tamil release 'Kushi' is trending big time on Twitter. Why? Well, the movie is on Sun TV now and the fans couldn't keep calm. 

Take a look at some of the most interesting tweets: 

'Kushi, a romantic drama was helmed by SJ Surya and produced by A M Rathnam. It featured Vijay and Jyothika in the lead roles. Actors like Mumtaj, Vivek and Vijayakumar played supporting roles. 

The film saw several remakes. In Hindi, it was released as Khushi, in Telugu as Kushi and in Kannada as Eno Onthara. The actress Jyothika bagged the Filmfare Best Actress Award in Tamil for her performance in the film that year. 

Vijay and Jyothika enjoy a massive fan following. Recently, Thalapathy fans trended #Master and #VijayTheFaceOfKollywood on the micro-blogging site with over 2 million tweets. 

Thalapathy Vijay's is the highest-paid actor in Tamil cinema, reportedly. His 2019 release 'Bigil', which happens to be his third collaboration with maverick filmmaker Atlee emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil movie last year. 

He will next be seen in a movie titled 'Master' which is underproduction and that explains why this became a top trend on Twitter. The Tamil actioner is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. 'Master' features actor Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

 

Tags:
VijayJyothikakushisouth starTamil moviesthalapathyTwitterViral
Next
Story

Entertainment News: Kamal Haasan's video chat with Vijay Sethupathi goes viral, netizens love it! - Watch
Corona Meter
  • 46433Confirmed
  • 12727Discharged
  • 1568Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M17S

Dates of JEE Main and NEET examinations announced, NEET Exams to be held on July 26