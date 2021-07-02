South star Vijay Deverakonda excited to watch Chris Pratt's actioner 'The Tomorrow War'

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda is all excited to watch the Hollywood actioner The Tomorrow War on Amazon Prime Video. Chris Pratt starrer sci-fi drama opened to rave reviews and has now found an audience in Vijay Deverakonda!

Check out the post here:

Finallyyyy huge Actionnnn, sci-fi, comedy extravaganza Was waiting excitedly for this one, Watched #TheTomorrowWar on @PrimeVideo today and enjoyed it maxx! Definitely a must watch for action lovers you can also watch it in Telugu and Tamil pic.twitter.com/tD8vcQwxGL — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 2, 2021

The Tomorrow War has a storyline showing the world is stunned when a group of time travellers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight.

The film is directed by Chris McKay. It stars Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin.

Dubbed in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, The Tomorrow War is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.