South star Vijay's fandom touches new high, over 2.5 million tweets trend 'Master', 'Vjiay The Face of Kollywood'

New Delhi: South superstar Vijay, also known as 'Master' and 'Thalapathy' enjoys a massive fan following. You can get an idea of his fandom as the actor started trending high on Twitter this morning with hashtags like #Master and #VijayTheFaceOfKollywood .

So much so that there are over 2 million tweets with the above hashtags on Twitter already. Take a look at some tweets:

We have crossed 2.1M+ tweets count now with almost 716M+ potential reach.. It's incredible..!! Keep adding #Master in all your tweets.. #VijayTheFaceOfKollywood — T H M (@THM_Off) May 1, 2020

Just feel the Mass This is not from Tamilnadu, #ThalapathyVijay's visit to Bangalore (Karnataka) during 2011 period Best Crowd puller of South India for a Reason #Master @actorvijay #VijayTheFaceOfKollywood pic.twitter.com/YzlAJhnsuF — Online Thalapathy Fans Club (@OTFC_Off) May 1, 2020

2 MILLION TWEETS in Just 4Hrs Only Possible with " Real " Fanbase! #Master#VijayTheFaceOfKollywood pic.twitter.com/wPheZGcpuV — Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) May 1, 2020

Thalapathy Vijay's is the highest-paid actor in Tamil cinema, reportedly. His 2019 release 'Bigil', which happens to be his third collaboration with maverick filmmaker Atlee emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil movie last year.

He will next be seen in a movie titled 'Master' which is underproduction and that explains why this became a top trend on Twitter. The Tamil actioner is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. 'Master' features actor Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Ramya Subramanian amongst others, play important roles.