South superstar Allu Arjun's daughter to make her debut in Samantha Akkineni's 'Shakuntalam'!

New Delhi: On Thursday (July 15), Telugu star Allu Arjun made a big announcement on social media declaring his four-year-old daughter Allu Arha's acting debut in the upcoming film 'Shakuntalam'. He was overwhelmed with joy to witness his daughter carry on the cinematic legacy of his grandfather and great grandfather. Arjun revealed that Arha will be starring as Prince Bharata in the film produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju and went on to extend warm wishes to the entire cast and crew of the film.

He wrote on Instagram, "A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut and. I had an altogether different journey with @samantharuthprabhuoffl and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam"

Allu Arjun tied the knot with Sneha Reddy on March 6, 2011, in a traditional Hindu ceremony. The couple is blessed with two children - son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha. The actor often posts adorable pictures of his family and clicks of him spending time with his kids. Allu Arjun is the son of renowned film producer and Tollywood distributor Allu Aravind and the grandson of Allu Ramalingaiah.

His daughter's debut film 'Shaakuntalam' is a mythological drama directed by Gunasekhar. The plot of the film is based on the popular Indian play 'Shakuntala' by Kalidasa. The Neelima Guna and Dil Raju produced venture stars Samantha Akkineni as Shakuntala, Dev Mohan as Dushyanta and Aditi Balan, Allu Arha and Mohan Babu in secondary roles.