NewsEntertainmentRegional
CHIYAAN VIKRAM HOSPITALISED

South superstar Chiyaan Vikram rushed to hospital after mild chest discomfort

Vikram hospitalised: Chiyaan Vikram's manager cleared the air about his health and slammed reports hinting at a heart attack.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 04:46 PM IST

Trending Photos

South superstar Chiyaan Vikram rushed to hospital after mild chest discomfort

New Delhi: South superstar Chiyaan Vikram has been rushed to Kauvery hospital in Chennai after he complained for a mild chest discomfort. Several reports alleged that he suffered a cardiac arrest but denying those claims, his manager Suryanarayanan M took to Twitter and released an official statement.

VIKRAM HOSPITALISED IN CHENNAI

Vikram's manager cleared the air about his health and slammed reports hinting at a heart attack. He wrote: Dear fans and well-wishers, Chiyaan Vikram had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same. He DID NOT have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect. That being said, we request you to give him and the family the.... 1/2.

and the family the privacy they need at this time. Our dear Chiyaan is fine now. He is likely to be discharged from hospital in a day. We hope this statement provides clarity and trust that the false rumours will be put to rest. 2/2

VIKRAM'S HEALTH UPDATE

According to the information shared by his manager, Vikram is likely to get discharged from the hospital in a day. He urged Chiyaan fans not to believe in rumours and pray for his well-being. 

The superstar was scheduled to be present at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan by the legendary Mani Ratnam in Chennai today evening. On the work front, the actor was recently seen in Karthik Subbaraj's directorial Mahaan featuring his son Dhruv Vikram in the lead. The film premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. 

 

Chiyaan Vikram hospitalisedChiyaan Vikram health updatevikram hospitalisedChiyaan Vikram heart attackvikram cardiac arrest

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Yeh Dil Maange More..' Day to remember Captain Vikram Batra
DNA Video
DNA: Why insult Hindu gods in the name of freedom of expression?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What the full timeline of the Nupur Sharma controversy says?
DNA Video
DNA: How much do you know about PFI?
DNA Video
DNA: VIVO -- Chinese company caught in tax evasion, ED takes big action
DNA Video
DNA: What facilities government has provided in lieu of taxes?
DNA Video
DNA: Are you satisfied with roads full of potholes?