South superstar Chiyaan Vikram rushed to hospital after mild chest discomfort

New Delhi: South superstar Chiyaan Vikram has been rushed to Kauvery hospital in Chennai after he complained for a mild chest discomfort. Several reports alleged that he suffered a cardiac arrest but denying those claims, his manager Suryanarayanan M took to Twitter and released an official statement.

VIKRAM HOSPITALISED IN CHENNAI

Vikram's manager cleared the air about his health and slammed reports hinting at a heart attack. He wrote: Dear fans and well-wishers, Chiyaan Vikram had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same. He DID NOT have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect. That being said, we request you to give him and the family the.... 1/2.

VIKRAM'S HEALTH UPDATE

According to the information shared by his manager, Vikram is likely to get discharged from the hospital in a day. He urged Chiyaan fans not to believe in rumours and pray for his well-being.

The superstar was scheduled to be present at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan by the legendary Mani Ratnam in Chennai today evening. On the work front, the actor was recently seen in Karthik Subbaraj's directorial Mahaan featuring his son Dhruv Vikram in the lead. The film premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.