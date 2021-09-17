South superstar Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's ‘Dear Comrade’ set for TV premiere on THIS date!

New Delhi: South superstar Vijay Deverakonda and 'national crush' Rashmika Mandanna set the screen on fire with their chemistry in sports drama Dear Comrade. The film is high on action and romance.

The good news for fans is that this week, Dear Comrade will premiere on TV. Spectators can witness the female protagonist reaching for the stars and the male protagonist supporting her aspirations.

The film showcases the woman breaking stereotypes with her love for cricket and overcoming her fear in the battle that is being played, on and off the field. Dear Comrade is one of Tollywood’s first attempts at normalizing equal opportunities and breaking gender stereotypes.

If you are a die-hard fan of Vijay and Rashmika, remember to tune in to their captivating performance in Dear Comrade on September 23, at 8 PM only on Sony MAX.