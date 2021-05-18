South superstar Vijay Deverakonda proposes Rashmika Mandanna? Viral video hits internet - Watch

New Delhi: South superstar Vijay Deverakonda aka Arjun Reddy of the tinsel villa is back in news! This time his fans can't keep calm over a viral video that shows him getting down to his knees for the very beautiful Rashmika Mandanna. Yes! you read that right.

The viral video has been shared by many fan clubs on social media and what looks like a proposal from Vijay Deverakonda to Rashmika is actually a brand shoot 'behind-the-scenes' footage. Sorry to burst your bubble guys.

Make peace with the video for now:

Vijay Deverakonda made his movie debut in 2011 release Nuvvila. Then in 2015 came Yevade Subramanyam which gave Vijay prominence. He became a heartthrob with 2016 romantic comedy Pelli Choopulu, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu and the Filmfare Award for Best Film - Telugu.

In 2017, Vijay Deverakonda gained massive stardom with Sandeep Vanga's 'Arjun Reddy'. This film gave him immense success and recognition. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor - Telugu that year.

He went on to star in movies like Mahanati, Geetha Govindam, and Taxiwaala among others. He was featured by Forbes India in their 30 Under 30 list of 2019.

He was last seen in 'World Famous Lover' and next has an untitled venture with Puri Jagannadh which happens to be a bilingual project.

The Telugu star's upcoming project includes 'Liger', co-starring Ananya Panday has been directed by Puri Jagannadh. It is set to release in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam respectively on September 9, 2021.