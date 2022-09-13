SS Rajamouli announces new film with Mahesh Babu, says, ‘It’s going to be kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones...’

New Delhi: Filmmaker S.S Rajamouli is known for making blockbusters such as ‘Bahubali’ and ‘RRR’. After his huge success at the box office, the filmmaker now gave hints about his next project with South superstar Mahesh Babu.

The filmmaker is currently in Canada for the Toronto International Film Festival where he spilled the beans on his next project with Mahesh Babu. Speaking about the same at the Toronto International Film Festival recently, the filmmaker said, “My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure. It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots!”

Not just this, Mahesh Babu also opened up about working with ace director S.S. Rajamouli, “It’s a dream come true for me to work with him. Doing one film with Rajamouli garu is like taking up 25 films at once. It’s going to be physically demanding and I’m really excited about it. It’s going to be a pan-India film. I hope we break many barriers and take our work to audiences across the country.”

S.S Rajamouli is known for making films such as ‘Magadheera’, ‘Eega’, ‘Vikramarkudu’, and ‘Maryada Ramanna’. His last release was the period drama ‘RRR’ which starred Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand was last seen in the hit Telegu film `Sarkaru Vaari Paata`. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie also starred Keerthy Suresh in a prominent role. He will next be seen in ‘Jana Gana Mana’ alongside Pooja Hedge. He is currently working on an epic action entertainer with Trivikram Srinivas. The film titled ‘SSMB28’ went on floors on September 12 this year.