NewsEntertainmentRegional
KV VIJAYENDRA PRASAD

SS Rajamouli's father and noted screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad's Rajya Sabha nomination hailed by celebs!

KV Vijayendra Prasad has written films like Bahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and  Manikarnika among many others, and is said to be undisputedly the biggest writer today.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 04:15 PM IST

Trending Photos

SS Rajamouli's father and noted screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad's Rajya Sabha nomination hailed by celebs!

New Delhi: Noted filmmaker and screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, father of maverick director SS Rajamouli has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Soon after this news broke, congratulatory wishes poured in from all walks of life for the veteran multi-talented personality. 

KV VIJAYENDRA PRASAD'S RAJYA SABHA NOMINATION

While congratulating Vijayendra Prasad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that he is associated with the creative world for decades. His works showcase India's glorious culture and have made a mark globally. Besides, KV Vijayendra Prasad, well-known composer Ilaiyaraaja, athlete PT Usha and philanthropist Veerendra Heggade were nominated to Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Many celebrities also wished Prasad on this big achievement. 

CELEBS WISHING PRASAD

Taking to his social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri writes “ Congratulations Vijayendra Garu for being selected as our MP. You are one of the most creative yet humble and warm men. I am sure you will strengthen our movement for the Indic Renaissance in your new job”.

Megastar K Chiranjeevi tweeted: Heartiest Congratulations to one of the most accomplished & glorious story writers of the Indian Film Industry K.V. Vijayendra Prasad garu on being nominated as the Member of Parliament - Rajya Sabha. I have no doubts your presence will enhance the glory of our Upper house.

"Our writer Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad garu has won accolades globally as a notable screen writer for various blockbuster films, has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Congratulations sir," tweeted DVV Entertainment.

His notable works include some of the highest-grossing Indian movies such as 'Baahubali' series, the recently released 'RRR' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He won Filmfare award for the best story for Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijjaan (2016).

The 'RRR' team also congratulated Prasad for the nomination to Rajya Sabha. "Congratulations to our writer Vijayendra Prasad garu on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha," reads a tweet by 'RRR' Movie team.

'RRR', starring Junior NTR and Ram Charan, is a period action drama written by Prasad and directed by his son S. S. Rajamouli, who earlier bagged national fame for Baahubali series.

Prasad has received congratulations from leaders of various political parties.

(With IANS inputs)

 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What facilities government has provided in lieu of taxes?
DNA Video
DNA: Are you satisfied with roads full of potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much anger in the name of religion?
DNA Video
DNA: How is peace being affected from religious radicalization?
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between Khilonjia and Mia Muslims
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Understand how dangerous are Vitamin-D pills?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims scared of Assam government's decision?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 06, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress