New Delhi: Noted filmmaker and screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, father of maverick director SS Rajamouli has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Soon after this news broke, congratulatory wishes poured in from all walks of life for the veteran multi-talented personality.

KV VIJAYENDRA PRASAD'S RAJYA SABHA NOMINATION

While congratulating Vijayendra Prasad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that he is associated with the creative world for decades. His works showcase India's glorious culture and have made a mark globally. Besides, KV Vijayendra Prasad, well-known composer Ilaiyaraaja, athlete PT Usha and philanthropist Veerendra Heggade were nominated to Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad Garu is associated with the creative world for decades. His works showcase India's glorious culture and have made a mark globally. Congratulations to him for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2022

Many celebrities also wished Prasad on this big achievement.

CELEBS WISHING PRASAD

Taking to his social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri writes “ Congratulations Vijayendra Garu for being selected as our MP. You are one of the most creative yet humble and warm men. I am sure you will strengthen our movement for the Indic Renaissance in your new job”.

Congratulations Vijayendra Garu for being selected as our MP. You are one of the most creative yet humble and warm man. I am sure you will strengthen our movement for Indic Renaissance in your new job. https://t.co/OnCPAPrZ9q — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 7, 2022

Megastar K Chiranjeevi tweeted: Heartiest Congratulations to one of the most accomplished & glorious story writers of the Indian Film Industry K.V. Vijayendra Prasad garu on being nominated as the Member of Parliament - Rajya Sabha. I have no doubts your presence will enhance the glory of our Upper house.

Heartiest Congratulations to one of the most accomplished & glorious story writers of the Indian Film Industry Shri.K.V.Vijayendra Prasad garu on being nominated as the Member of Parliament - Rajya Sabha. I have no doubts your presence will enhance the glory of our Upper house. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 6, 2022

Grateful thanks to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for bestowing the well deserving honor of Presidential nomination as Rajya Sabha members on extremely deserving Stalwarts from the film Industry Shri.K.V.Vijayendra Prasad garu & Shri Ilaiyaraaja garu. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 6, 2022

"Our writer Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad garu has won accolades globally as a notable screen writer for various blockbuster films, has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Congratulations sir," tweeted DVV Entertainment.

Our writer Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad garu has won accolades globally as a notable screen writer for various blockbuster films, has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Congratulations sir.:) — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) July 6, 2022

His notable works include some of the highest-grossing Indian movies such as 'Baahubali' series, the recently released 'RRR' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He won Filmfare award for the best story for Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijjaan (2016).

The 'RRR' team also congratulated Prasad for the nomination to Rajya Sabha. "Congratulations to our writer Vijayendra Prasad garu on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha," reads a tweet by 'RRR' Movie team.

Congratulations to our writer Vijayendra Prasad garu on being nominated to the Rajyasabha https://t.co/YnOJMoQHR3 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) July 6, 2022

'RRR', starring Junior NTR and Ram Charan, is a period action drama written by Prasad and directed by his son S. S. Rajamouli, who earlier bagged national fame for Baahubali series.

Prasad has received congratulations from leaders of various political parties.

