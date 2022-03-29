SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR becomes BIGGEST blockbuster, set to cross Rs 100 cr today!

New Delhi: Once again SS Rajamouli has proved why he is hailed as one of the biggest filmmakers in our country. His latest magnum opus- RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr Ntr has broken many records and is on the way to easily cross Rs 100 crore at the ticket counters today.

According to figures shared by noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is on its way to achieving bigger success today. He tweeted: #RRR #Hindi RRRoars and scores on the crucial make-or-break Mon... BIGGEST Day 4 [post pandemic]... FANTASTIC HOLD everywhere, especially in mass circuits... Will cross cr today [Tue; Day 5]... Fri 19 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr. Total: ₹ 91.50 cr. #India biz.

#RRR #Hindi RRRoars and scores on the crucial make-or-break Mon... BIGGEST Day 4 [post pandemic]... FANTASTIC HOLD everywhere, especially in mass circuits... Will cross cr today [Tue; Day 5]... Fri 19 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr. Total: ₹ 91.50 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Kne7GPi759 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 29, 2022

Day 4 [Monday] Biz: TOP 5 SCORERS [post pandemic]...

1 #RRR: ₹ 17 cr

2. #TheKashmirFiles: ₹ 15.05 cr

3. #Sooryavanshi: ₹ 14.51 cr

4. #GangubaiKathiawadi: ₹ 8.19 cr

5. #83TheFilm: ₹ 7.29 cr

#Hindi films. #India biz.

The film includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Interestingly, setting another benchmark, India’s biggest action drama, S.S Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments and released on March 25, 2022.