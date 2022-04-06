SS Rajamouli's RRR earns over Rs 900 cr in 11 days, BEATS Salman's Bajrangi Bhaijaan

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' featuring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in lead roles along with Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and Alia Bhatt in pivotal parts has won a million hearts globally. The film has held its ground at the Box Office, braving tough competition from The Kashmir Files and Attack respectively.

According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, RRR has earned over Rs 900 crore in 11 days. He took to Twitter and shared the latest figures with fans:

#RRR WW Box Office

Week 1 - ₹ 709.36 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 41.53 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 68.17 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 82.40 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 20.34 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 17.61 cr

Total - ₹ 939.41 cr

Becomes the 1st ever movie to fetch Rs100 cr share in Nizam.

RRR also set the record and became the first film to cross Rs 100 crore in Nizam.

Take a look at the all-time top ten highest-grossing Indian movies worldwide:



Dangal - Rs. 2008.30 cr

Baahubali: The Conclusion - Rs. 1754.50 cr

RRR - Rs. 939 cr approx (11 days, still counting)

Bajrangi Bhaijaan - Rs. 902.80 cr

Secret Superstar - Rs. 895.50 cr

PK - Rs. 762 cr

2.0 - Rs. 666.30 cr

Sultan - Rs. 616.60 cr

Sanju - Rs. 588.30 crores

Baahubali: The Beginning - Rs. 581 cr

#RRR is steady on weekdays... Will cross ₹ 200 cr today [second Wed]... An open week - till the biggies arrive on 14 April - will help accumulate a strong total... [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr, Sun 20.50 cr, Mon 7 cr, Tue 6.50 cr. Total: ₹ 198.09 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/FWB7zJmGAT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 6, 2022

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema. The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments and released on March 25, 2022.