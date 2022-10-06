SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' for Oscars? Deets inside

New Delhi: SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the leads, is one of the most successful movies of this year. With its release, the movie sparked a whole new level of rage in the theatres, but it also went on to achieve great success internationally.

Prominent Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) directors like Scott Derrickson, Edgar Wright, and James Gunn praised the movie. Continuing their conquest campaign, the producers have submitted their films into the general Oscar categories and are all excited to make their mark on such an esteemed stage.

In addition to its domestic success, RRR is one of the very few movies to have garnered significant worldwide recognition. After his box office success with the Bahubali series, filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli has created another another work of art. It would be the first occasion when an Indian movie represented Indian cinema in such a significant way. While posting a thank note on their social media they shared a written note -



"#RRRForOscars. We are honoured that RRR's overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box office and uniting film buffs across the world by transcending linguistic & cultural barriers. We're grateful to each & every one who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible. We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here's to continuing to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide."

Here is the post shared by the makers:

Moreover, made with a budget of 550 Cr, the film is the most expensive Indian film to date, and it went on to collect around 1200 Cr gross worldwide.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR was released on the 25th of March 2022. The film stars Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It was produced by DVV Danayya.