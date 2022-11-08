SS Rajamouli's RRR makes India proud at Japanese Box Office, collects THIS much in just 17 days!

topStoriesenglish
RRR in Japan: The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. ‘RRR’ released on 25th March 2022.

Nov 08, 2022

New Delhi: SS Rajamouli’s RRR managed to mark one of the biggest openings of the year and it has been unstoppable since then. Not only has the film managed to win the audience and their hearts in India but also in Japan and across globe too. Currently, the RRR film is enjoying a very successful run in Japanese box office. The film is having a remarkable run at the Japan Box Office, collecting 185M ¥ by 3rd weekend (17 days) with 122 K+ football. 

SS Rajamouli’s directorial has enjoyed tremendous response all across the globe. The film had performed far beyond expectations in the international circuit. The film grossed ₹1,200 crore worldwide, setting several box office records for an Indian film, including the third-highest-grossing Indian film and second highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide.

RRR is a fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s. The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. ‘RRR’ released on 25th March 2022.

