SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' SMASHES Box Office on Day 1, earns Rs 223 cr worldwide

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR opened in theatres on Friday, March 25, 2022, and guess what? The period drama is on a record-breaking spree with huge moolah already raked in at the ticket counters.

According to figures shared by noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has earned Rs 156 cr on Day 1 in India and worldwide collections stand Rs 223 crore already. He tweeted: #RRR Day 1 biz... Gross BOC...

#AP: ₹ 75 cr

#Nizam: ₹ 27.5 cr

#Karnataka: ₹ 14.5 cr

#TamilNadu: ₹ 10 cr

#Kerala: ₹ 4 cr

#NorthIndia: ₹ 25 cr

#India total: ₹ 156 cr

#USA: ₹ 42 cr

Non-US #Overseas: 25 cr

WORLDWIDE TOTAL: ₹ 223 cr

The film includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Interestingly, setting another benchmark, India’s biggest action drama, S.S Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments and released on March 25, 2022.