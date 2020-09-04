हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sudheer Babu

Sudheer Babu on how he prepared for his agile cop role in 'V'

"V" is directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti. The film also stars Nani in a role with negative shades. This is Nani's 25th release.

Sudheer Babu on how he prepared for his agile cop role in &#039;V&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Hyderabad: Sudheer Babu plays a police officer in the upcoming Telugu action-thriller, V. Preparations for the character included getting into lean and agile shape, he said.

"For 'V', I had to be in a lean-agile shape for almost a year. There were times you don't have the motivation to push yourself," Sudheer said.

He recalled how his trainer who kept him going. "My trainer sometimes keeps experimenting with different kinds of training during the off-season, when I was not shooting for the film. One day I wasn't motivated and so he said we would try something else the next day. That's how I did it. Luckily we shot it and it was an interesting workout," he added.

"V" is directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti. The film also stars Nani in a role with negative shades. This is Nani's 25th release.

The film also features Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, and Nassar. It streams on Amazon Prime Video from September 5.

Tags:
Sudheer Babuvv filmNaniMohana Krishna Indraganti
Next
Story

Bengaluru police raids Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi's residence in connection with sandalwood industry drug scandal
  • 39,36,747Confirmed
  • 68,472Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M27S

Zee World Exclusive : Defence Ministers to converge on Russia amid stand-off tensions in disputed territory