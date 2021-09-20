हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunny

Sunny trailer: Jayasurya's one-man film portrays maddening loneliness suffered during COVID pandemic

Amazon Prime Video's Sunny marks superstar Jaysurya's 100th film.

Sunny trailer: Jayasurya&#039;s one-man film portrays maddening loneliness suffered during COVID pandemic

Mumbai: Malayalam film Sunny trailer dropped on Monday (September 20) and marks superstar Jayasurya’s 100th film. The trailer of the ‘one-man’ movie takes us through the life of Sunny (played by Jayasurya) who is dejected and hopeless after the COVID-19 pandemic hits the world and forces Sunny to leave Dubai - where he was working to return to his hometown in Kerala.

In the captivating trailer, we can see Sunny quarantined in a hotel room away from human contact. Jayasurya beautifully portrays this character undergoing a myriad of emotions and unfathomable pain which is caused by having lost his family, his money and his best friend.

Sunny tries hard to fill an emotional void, an unexpected gleam of hope emerges through encounters with some strangers, and what unfolds next is a culmination of a beautiful narrative.

The gripping thriller will premiere on Amazon Prime Videos on September 23 and will be available across 240 countries and territories for streaming. Sunny is produced by Dreams N Beyond production house and is written and directed by Ranjith Sankar.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SunnySunny trailerJaysuryaJaysurya 100 filmAmazon prime videos
Next
Story

Samantha Akkineni snaps at reporter when asked about seperation rumours

Must Watch

PT2M6S

Sultry dancers heat up the stage at The Buenos Aires World Tango Championships