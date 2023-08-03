trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2644067
NewsEntertainmentRegional
JAILER

'Fearless' Rajinikanth In 'Jailer' Trailer Looks Power-Packed, Jackie Shroff Astounds In Fresh Look - Watch

The film is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that include Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles. Not only that, the makers have roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film.

Last Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 02:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Fearless' Rajinikanth In 'Jailer' Trailer Looks Power-Packed, Jackie Shroff Astounds In Fresh Look - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Makers of the upcoming action film 'Jailer' starring legendary actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday unveiled the trailer. Taking to Instagram, production house Sun Pictures treated fans with Jailer showcase. Sharing the video, they wrote, “Meet Tiger Muthuvel PandianThe much awaited #JailerShowcase is out now.” The showcase video introduced Rajinikanth’s character ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, with two different avatars. Superstar play a father of a police officer in the movie. The video also showed how a simple man fights bad guys with swords, guns.

Jackie Shroff can be seen in a never seen before avatar. He also describes Rajinikanth’s character with an impact full dialogue. He said, “You have only seen him as a father of a Policeman but I’m familiar with his other face that you are not aware of.”As soon as the trailer was posted, the fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. One of the users wrote, “Nelson cooking something very bigg.”Another commented, “goosebumps.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sun Pictures (@sunpictures)

After the Tamil version of ‘Kaavaalaa’ track, recently makers launched the Hindi version titled ‘Tu Aa Dilbara’. Sharing the poster featuring Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, they wrote, “It's time to get into the #TuAaDilbara fever! Hindi version of #Kaavaalaa is out now!” Sung by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander, the lyrics penned by Arunraja Kamaraj. The dance moves of Tamannaah and Rajinikanth and beats of the first song from ‘Jailer’ made it viral and trending.

The film is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that include Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles. Not only that, the makers have roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train