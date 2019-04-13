Suriya's next titled Soorarai Pottru—Check out title look

New Delhi: One of the most popular actors of Tollywood, Suriya is in the limelight these days. The actor will be seen in Kaapaan, the teaser of which will be unveiled on Sunday. While fans are still excited about the 'Kapaan' teaser, the actor left everybody intrigued by announcing his next film titled 'Soorarai Pottru'.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the posters on Twitter. He wrote, “Suriya... #TitleLook of Suriya’s next #Tamil film #SooraraiPottru... Costars Aparna Balamurali... Directed by Sudha Kongara... Coproduced by Rajsekar Pandian, Aalif Surti and Guneet Monga [Sikhya Entertainment ventures into #Tamil films with this film].”

Suriya... #TitleLook of Suriya’s next #Tamil film #SooraraiPottru... Costars Aparna Balamurali... Directed by Sudha Kongara... Coproduced by Rajsekar Pandian, Aalif Surti and Guneet Monga [Sikhya Entertainment ventures into #Tamil films with this film]. pic.twitter.com/XCKP1SVl67 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 13, 2019

Suriya also took to Twitter and shared the first look posters of the film. He wrote, “In love with what’s happening here on the sets ...!Here is the #TitleLook of #SooraraiPottru #DirSudhaKongara @gvprakash @nikethbommi @Aparnabala2@editorsuriya@jacki_art@rajsekarpandian@2D_ENTPVTLTD @guneetm"

The same poster was shared by the director of the film Sudha Kongara as well. She wrote, "The Wait is over .....! #Suriya38 is named as #SooraraiPottru. Need all your love and support for our team,"