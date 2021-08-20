हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Swathi

Swathi sells sweets on two-wheeler in 'Ninaithalae Inikkum'

Chennai: Actress Swathi will soon be seen playing a strong and positive character in upcoming Tamil show 'Ninaithalae Inikkum'. The actress, who makes her Tamil debut with this show, talks about what made her agree to take the part.

The actress plays the character of Bommi, an ambitious girl, who sells sweets on her two-wheeler to fulfil her father's dream of one day owning a sweet shop. 

"I was waiting for this kind of happy, jolly character because so far, I have done five movies in Kannada, where the characters were little jolly and two shows in Telugu but there was so much crying. It will be nice to do a show where there will not be too much crying. This is quite challenging also because so far, I have continuously been doing silent, sophisticated acting. But this is different and really loved it," Swathi tells IANS. 

The actress also feels that her character can inspire many girls who are ambitious. 

"Sometimes girls think that they have to work hard and grow but are restricted by themselves. But Bommi sells sweets on streets and won't hesitate with anything. She has her own ambition and wants to fulfil her dad's dreams. Many viewers can take Bommi's character as a role model because she dares to do everything," says the actress. 

'Ninaithalae Inikkum' will go on air on Zee Tamil from August

