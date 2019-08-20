'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' teaser out - Watch

New Delhi: The much talked about teaser of Amitabh Bachchan`s upcoming film `Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy` released on Youtube on Tuesday. Social media was abuzz after the teaser of the film went online.

The teaser opens up with a voice which says "Kuchh Naam jo itihaas kabhi bhula nhi sakta (History cannot forget some names)," followed by the sound of a bullet. The next scene is set in pre-British era which tells us about freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy a warrior who started the first rebellion against the British Raj.

Watch 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser:

The movie is set 10 years prior to India`s first war of independence, which took place in 1857. Chiranjeevi`s fierce look as a warrior king in ultra slow motion moves is a treat for the viewers waiting for an action-packed thriller.

The Swashbuckling stunts and exuberant VFX in the teaser are icing on the cake. The official account of Excel Movies shared the teaser on Youtube. Big B who plays the role Gosayi Venkanna, the Guru of freedom fighter Narasimha Reddy looks almost unrecognisable. The film is scheduled to release on October 2, 2019.