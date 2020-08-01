Tamil actioner 'Kaithi' to be screened at International Indian Film Festival Toronto

New Delhi: The 2019 Tamil actioner 'Kaithi' has been selected to be screened at the prestigious International Indian Film Festival Toronto this year. The reputed film festival will begin from August 9 till 15th of this month.

An elated director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter and shared the news. He wrote: Glad to share this Big thanx to the entire team

Glad to share this Big thanx to the entire team https://t.co/WpwWYl2OAK pic.twitter.com/zyBJkQScsv — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) August 1, 2020

'Kaithi' features Karthi, Narain, Arjun Das, George Maryan and Dheena in pivotal roles. It is produced by SR Prakashbabu and SR Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures and co-produced by Tiruppur Vivek under the banner Vivekananda Pictures respectively.

Sam CS composed the score and soundtrack while cinematography was handled by Sathyan Sooryan. The film received audience love in abundance and was critically appreciated as well.

Kudos to the team!