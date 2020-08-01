हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kaithi

Tamil actioner 'Kaithi' to be screened at International Indian Film Festival Toronto

The 2019 Tamil actioner 'Kaithi' has been selected to be screened at the prestigious International Indian Film Festival Toronto this year. The reputed film festival will begin from August 9 till 15th of this month.

Tamil actioner &#039;Kaithi&#039; to be screened at International Indian Film Festival Toronto

New Delhi: The 2019 Tamil actioner 'Kaithi' has been selected to be screened at the prestigious International Indian Film Festival Toronto this year. The reputed film festival will begin from August 9 till 15th of this month.

An elated director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter and shared the news. He wrote: Glad to share this  Big thanx to the entire team

'Kaithi' features Karthi, Narain, Arjun Das, George Maryan and Dheena in pivotal roles. It is produced by SR Prakashbabu and SR Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures and co-produced by Tiruppur Vivek under the banner Vivekananda Pictures respectively.

Sam CS composed the score and soundtrack while cinematography was handled by Sathyan Sooryan. The film received audience love in abundance and was critically appreciated as well. 

Kudos to the team!

 

Tags:
KaithiInternational Indian Film Festival TorontoKarthiLokesh KanagarajTamil movies
Next
Story

Kannada actress Rohini aka Rishika Singh injured in car crash
  • 16,95,988Confirmed
  • 36,511Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,70,30,329Confirmed
  • 6,67,014Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M38S

'If Ankita would be there with Sushant Singh Rajput then he may be alive'