trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2664371
NewsEntertainmentRegional
VIJAY ANTONY'S DAUGHTER SUICIDE

Tamil Actor-Music Composer Vijay Antony's Daughter Meera Found Dead In Chennai

Vijay Antony's Daughter Suicide Case: Vijay Antony's daughter Meera was found dead on Tuesday at her Chennai house, as per reports.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 02:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tamil Actor-Music Composer Vijay Antony's Daughter Meera Found Dead In Chennai Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Famous Tamil actor-music composer Vijay Antony's 16-year-old daughter Meera has been found dead at his Chennai residence. The news of her death was confirmed by south film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan on social media. She was 16 and has allegedly committed suicide. The heartbreaking news has left the industry celebs shocked and in mourning. 

The famous south film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter and wrote: BREAKING: Actor and music director #VijayAntony's daughter #Meera has committed suicide by hanging herself at her home this morning. SHOCKING! ||#RIPMeera||


According to The Hindu, it has been learnt that she was a student of class 12 and studied at a private school in Chennai. The family found her dead around 3 am on Tuesday morning. 

India Today report alleges that Meera was taken to a private hospital where the doctors declared her dead. 

Earlier this year, actor-music composer Vijay Antony had undergone a surgery for jaw and nose injury due to his accident on the sets of his Tamil directorial debut film Pichaikkaran 2 in Malaysia.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train