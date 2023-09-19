New Delhi: Famous Tamil actor-music composer Vijay Antony's 16-year-old daughter Meera has been found dead at his Chennai residence. The news of her death was confirmed by south film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan on social media. She was 16 and has allegedly committed suicide. The heartbreaking news has left the industry celebs shocked and in mourning.

The famous south film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter and wrote: BREAKING: Actor and music director #VijayAntony's daughter #Meera has committed suicide by hanging herself at her home this morning. SHOCKING! ||#RIPMeera||

According to The Hindu, it has been learnt that she was a student of class 12 and studied at a private school in Chennai. The family found her dead around 3 am on Tuesday morning.

India Today report alleges that Meera was taken to a private hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

Earlier this year, actor-music composer Vijay Antony had undergone a surgery for jaw and nose injury due to his accident on the sets of his Tamil directorial debut film Pichaikkaran 2 in Malaysia.