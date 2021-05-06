Tamil actor Pandu dies due to COVID complications, Twitterati mourn sudden demise

New Delhi: Veteran Tamil actor Pandu breathed his last on Thursday (May 6) after battling COVID-19, The actor was 74 years old.

Pandu’s wife Kumudha, who is also COVID positive is still in ICU, according to reports.

Actor and director Manobala took to his Twitter account to confirm the news. “Rip Pandu..He passed away early morning today due to covid,” wrote Manobala.

Rip Pandu..He passed away early morning today due to covid. — Manobala (@manobalam) May 6, 2021

Various people from the film fraternity and fans took to Twitter to remember the actor.

Below are some tweets.

Better to switch off from all social media for sometime. Very shocking to read this morning news. #RIPPandu sir, one of the finest human beings & actors. Going to be on home quarantine for some days. Be safe at home friends. Take care. Very challenging days ahead — Dr. Dhananjayan G (@Dhananjayang) May 6, 2021

When actors like Goundamani Uncle and Senthil sir were ruling the 90's, he held his own with his unique style,expressions and dialogue delivery. Rest in Peace Pandu sir. You will be missed! #RipPandu — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) May 6, 2021

rip pandu sir :( his "ah ah ah ah" expressions were always iconic — wannabe a woodpecker (@coolhuncoolhun) May 6, 2021

Comedy is a serious business ! R.I.P #Pandu sir — Chendur Film International (@ChendurFilm) May 6, 2021

Pandu is survived by wife Kumudha and three sons Prabhu, Panchu and Pintu.

The actor made his acting debut in 1970 with the Tamil film Maanavan and has acted in over 100 movies. Pandu has also worked in TV and is remembered for his performances in the shows Dhinam Dhinam Deepavali, Uravugal Sangamam, Sabitha Engira Sabapathi and Valli (as Natarajan).