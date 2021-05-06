हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pandu

Tamil actor Pandu dies due to COVID complications, Twitterati mourn sudden demise

Veteran Tamil actor Pandu breathed his last on Thursday (May 6) after battling COVID-19, The actor was 74 years old.

Tamil actor Pandu dies due to COVID complications, Twitterati mourn sudden demise

New Delhi: Veteran Tamil actor Pandu breathed his last on Thursday (May 6) after battling COVID-19, The actor was 74 years old.

Pandu’s wife Kumudha, who is also COVID positive is still in ICU, according to reports.

Actor and director Manobala took to his Twitter account to confirm the news. “Rip Pandu..He passed away early morning today due to covid,” wrote Manobala.

Various people from the film fraternity and fans took to Twitter to remember the actor.

Below are some tweets.

 

Pandu is survived by wife Kumudha and three sons Prabhu, Panchu and Pintu.

The actor made his acting debut in 1970 with the Tamil film Maanavan and has acted in over 100 movies. Pandu has also worked in TV and is remembered for his performances in the shows Dhinam Dhinam Deepavali, Uravugal Sangamam, Sabitha Engira Sabapathi and Valli (as Natarajan).

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PanduRIP Panducomedian PanduCOVID-19covidManobala
Next
Story

Drishyam 2 actor and noted Malayalam star Mela Raghu dies at 60

Must Watch

PT13M35S

Hearing in the Supreme Court on Delhi Oxygen crisis, center describes Delhi govt's demand as 'unreasonable'