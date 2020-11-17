Tamil actor Thavasi suffering from cancer, appeals to people for financial help

New Delhi: Tamil actor Thavasi is suffering from cancer and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Madurai. As per the latest information, he is under critical care. In a video going viral, the ailing actor has sought financial help for his treatment.

A Facebook post by DMK MLA Dr Saravanan from Thirupparankundram said that Thavasi's condition worsened on November 11, after which he was admitted to the hospital. His treatment expenses are being borne by Surya's charitable trust. The MLA, who visited Thavasi in the hospital, also appealed to the public to help the actor's family financially.

In the video shared by a drama artist who also met Thavasi in the hospital, he said that "it was a sad situation being faced by a man who made everyone laugh and feel happy by his performance. He acted in several films from 'Kizhakku Cheemiayile' to even the upcoming Rajinikanth movie 'Annaatthe' and also hit projects of Sivakarthikeyan. He worked hard and came up to this level."

He appealed to the actors and film personalities to donate and help Thavasi in the treatment.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted to inform that actor Sivakarthikeyan has offered help to Thavasi and appreciated his efforts.

In the video, Thavasi reportedly said, "I have been in this industry for 30 years, I never knew that this kind of a disease would affect me.. this is a challenge that God has posed... Kindly help me avail treatment."