Tamil actress Deepa aka Pauline Jessica found dead in Chennai apartment, leaves a suicide note

New Delhi: Popular Tamil actress Pauline Jessica, popularly known by her stage name Deepa was found dead at her Chennai apartment on Sunday, September 18, 2022. According to a report in The Times of India, the 29-year-old Andhra-based actress left behind an alleged suicide note which was written in her diary.

Deepa is known for her roles in Tamil movies like Thupparivalan and Vaaidha. Her shocking untimely demise has left her family friends and fans grieving. Bollywoodlife.com report states that the police found her cadaver hanging in one of the rooms of her Chennai house. They are speculating it to be a case of suicide.

Several reports claim that she took the unfortunate decision due to her love life.

A few days back noted Tamil lyricist Kabilan’s daughter Thoorigai, 28, died by suicide. She had worked as a costume designer in several Tamil movies and was also a celebrity stylist.

The actress's body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway.