Tamil actress Seerat Kapoor's next 'Maa Vintha Gadha Vinuma' first look to be out soon!

Mumbai: After the huge success of 'Krishna and his Leela', actress Seerat Kapoor is on cloud 9. The actress received a warm response for her performance by fans and critics alike. The multi-talented actress has been waiting for the lockdown to open up to start with her work.

The post-production of the film 'Maa Vintha Gadha Vinuma' is almost done. According to the sources, the actress Seerat Kapoor went to see the first look of the film and cannot contain her excitement, to share it with her fans.

Seerat Kapoor is playing the role of a simple Vinitha, a typical, no-nonsense Andhra Telugu girl who is both disciplined and career-driven which is totally opposite of her role in 'Krishna and his Leela'.

Here’s a glimpse of her look in the film, playing a Tamilian:

Seerat made her debut as an Actress in 2014 with 2 different Cinema’s "Zid" in Bollywood and "Run Raja Run" in Tollywood. Post her grand debut in Indian Cinema, she has had an exceptional career in Tollywood with some blockbuster hits like Tigers (2015), Columbus (2015), Raju Gari Gadhi 2 (2017), Okka Kshanam ( 2017) and Touch Chesi Chudu (2018).