Tamil Movie 'Star' Finally On OTT, Check Streaming Platform And Date

Tamil coming-of-age drama 'Star' is a tale about the power of dreams and perseverance. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2024, 01:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Directed and written by Elan and produced by BVSN Prasad and Sreenidhi Sagar, under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, and Rise East Entertainment, respectively, 'Star' features Kavin in the lead along with Lal, Aaditi Pohankar, Preity Mukhundhan, and Geetha Kailasam in pivotal roles.

STAR ON PRIME VIDEO - STREAMING DATE

Complementing the powerful performances in the film that have been hailed by critics and audiences alike, Yuvan Shankar Raja’s melodious compositions and Ezhil Arasu K’s exquisite cinematography infuse emotional depth and an immersive experience to the riveting story. 

Star will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide starting today. 

STAR STORYLINE

Tamil coming-of-age drama 'Star' is a tale about the power of dreams and perseverance. It follows the journey of Kalai, a determined young boy from a lower-middle-class family aspiring to become a celebrated star in the Tamil film industry. At the heart of this story is the unbreakable bond between him and his father, Mr Pandian, a photographer.

