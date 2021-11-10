Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Bar Council praises Suriya's 'Jai Bhim'

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Bar Council has expressed its appreciation to the makers of the critically acclaimed Tamil film 'Jai Bhim'.

It said that the film not only brought to light the struggle for justice by a poor victim but also highlighted the strength of the legal profession and the greatness of the courts of justice that come to the aid of victims whose rights get trampled due to abuse of power.

In a letter addressed to the film's director, Gnanavel, a copy of which was also sent to actor Suriya and retired Justice Chandru, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Bar Council Chairman P.S. Amalraj said, "I have watched the movie Jai Bhim, produced by 2D productions. Hats off to the producers and actor Surya for boldly bringing out the truth, without deviating from the original incident."

Making a number of observations about the film, the Chairman pointed out that the movie had shown, for the first time, the real court campus and broken myths about lawyers' arguments in actual court proceedings.

Stating that the film had made the common man understand what happened in court proceedings without cinematic additions, the Chairman said, "The director needs to be appreciated for the boldness to bring out the disturbing truth, without diluting it. The picture shows the sincere hard work done by the lawyer and explains to society the real value of the noble profession."

"As the Chairman of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, I wholeheartedly congratulate the makers, the artistes of the movie, especially Mr Suriya, and the real hero, Justice Chandru for his selfless efforts and bringing accolades to the legal profession," he added.