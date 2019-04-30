close

Team iSmart Shankar commences shoot in Varanasi

Cast and crew of iSmart Shankar have moved to the next schedule of the film after a much-needed break. The team is now in Varanasi to shoot a high octane action episode from tomorrow. Some serious stunts are in store for the audience.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film has Ram Pothineni, Nidhhi Aggerwal and Nabha Natesh in lead roles. Along with a wacky hairstyle, Ram has developed a perfect six pack for this action sequence and fits well into the role of a typical street smart guy. After working out in the gym for days and hours, the actor finally gained the V shape back.

The film has an ensemble cast of Puneeth Issar, Satya Dev, Milind Gunaji and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles. Music for the film is composed by Mani Sharma. Upon completion of the project, Ram will reportedly reprise Arun Vijay’s role in the Telugu remake of Thadam, a recent Tamil film which is a blockbuster at the box office. This film is said to be jointly bankrolled by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore and Tagore Madhu.

The team has recently wrapped up a major schedule in Goa and a mass number on Ram and the heroines have been shot there. Titled Dimaak Kharaab, the song is choreographed by Sekhar master and the lyrics have been written in the Telangana dialect.

The film is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under Puri Connects banner. 

ismart shankerPuneeth IssarSatya DevMilind GunajiAshish Vidyarthi
