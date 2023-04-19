topStoriesenglish2596555
ALLU RAMESH DEAD

Telugu Actor Allu Ramesh Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At 52

Allu Ramesh Death: Movies like 'Napoleon' and 'Tholubommalata' earned him appreciation and recognition. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 11:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Telugu Actor Allu Ramesh Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At 52

New Delhi: Popular Telugu actor-comedian Allu Ramesh breathed his last on Tuesday. According to reports, he suffered a cardiac arrest in his hometown, Visakhapatnam. The unfortunate news was shared on Facebook by director Anand Ravi. He was 52. 

RIP ALLU RAMESH

Director Anand Ravi took to his social media page and wrote, "From day one u have been my biggest support. I can still hear your voice in my head. Ramesh garu, not able to digest your demise. You have touched so many hearts like mine. Miss you. om shanti."

Many of his industry colleagues and fans commented and extended their condolences on social media. 

ALLU RAMESH MOVIE CAREER

Allu Ramesh kickstarted his career with theatre. He made his debut in Tollywood with the movie titled 'Chirujallu' and went on to star in almost 50 films. Some of his notable works include 'Tolu Bommalata,' 'Mathura Wines,' 'Veedhi,' 'Blade Babji,' 'Napoleon' and 'Kerintha'. 

He was recently seen in the famous web series 'Maa Vidakulu' playing the father's role of the lead actress. His impeccable acting prowess and comic timing made him a lovable star among the masses. Movies like 'Napoleon' and 'Tholubommalata' earned him appreciation and recognition. 

May his soul rest in peace

 

