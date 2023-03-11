topStoriesenglish2582251
Telugu Actor Naresh Marries Co-Star Pavithra Lokesh, Making It His 4th Wedding At 60 - Watch

Naresh had been embroiled in a messy dispute with his third wife Ramya Raghupati after they separated and his involvement with Pavitra became public. 

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 08:34 AM IST|Source: IANS

Hyderabad: Senior Telugu movie actor Naresh, 60, has married his co-star of many films, Pavithra Lokesh. The couple recently formalised their relationship after living together for around two years. The newly married couple on Friday shared a video of their nuptials conducted in a traditional manner. Posting the video on their social media accounts, the couple wrote, "Seeking your blessings for a lifetime of peace & joy in this new journey of us."

Naresh is the son of the late Telugu actress, producer and director Vijaya Nirmala. Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is his stepbrother. This is Naresh's fourth marriage and Pavitra's third. Pavitra is from Karnataka and acts in Kannada and Telugu movies as a supporting actress.

Naresh had been embroiled in a messy dispute with his third wife Ramya Raghupati after they separated and his involvement with Pavitra became public. Ramya Raghupati has reportedly refused to divorce Naresh.

 

