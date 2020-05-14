Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha gets married to fiancee Pallavi Varma in Hyderabad amid lockdown, see viral pics

New Delhi: Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha, best-known for his role in films such as ‘Happy Days’ and ‘Karthikeya’, got married to fiancee Pallavi Varma in Hyderabad on Thursday morning. It was a close-knit ceremony in the presence of family members and close friends due to the lockdown. The wedding happened as per traditions and the pictures from the function have gone crazy viral on social media.

Ahead of the wedding, Nikhil too treated his fans to pictures from the haldi ceremony. Meanwhile, pictures from the main ceremony have been shared by his fan clubs and they look so, so dreamy.

The bride, Pallavi, looked beautiful in a red and golden sari and festooned her look with matching jewellery. Nikhil wore a yellow sherwani to complement his bride. Here are the pictures from #NikPal’s wedding ceremony.

Nikhil and Pallavi got engaged in February. She is a doctor by profession. The actor proposed to her at a beach location. He announced his engagement on social media with a post that read, “SHE SAID YESS... Next Adventure In Life.”

On the work front, Nikhil was last seen in ‘Arjun Suravaram’ while his upcoming movies are ‘Karthikeya 2’ and ‘18 Pages’.