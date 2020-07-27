Telugu actor Nithiin gets married to Shalini in Hyderabad, see dreamy wedding pics

New Delhi: Telugu actor-producer Nithiin Reddy got married to his fiancee Shalini Kandukuri on Sunday at Hyderabad's Taj Faluknama Palace. Photos from the wedding were shared by Nithiin and it looks like a dreamy affair. “Need all your blessings and love,” the star wrote.

Shalini looked resplendent in a cream and red bridal sari with heavy jewellery while Nithiin wore a red sherwani. Take a look at their wedding pictures here:

Mothaniki oka INTIVAADINI ayyanuu.. need all ur blessings n love pic.twitter.com/rWUNFDHZ5O — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) July 26, 2020

His fan clubs have also flooded social media with pictures from the ceremony and pre-wedding rituals. Scroll through the pictures here:

Nithiin and Shalini’s wedding was an extremely close-knit affair with only families, close friends and relatives of the couple in attendance owing to social distancing norms. They were earlier supposed to get married in April, but the ceremony was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Nithiin and Shalini got engaged just last week:

On the work front, Nithiin, who was last seen in 'Bheeshma', has ‘Rang De’ with Keerthy Suresh coming up next.

Congratulations, Nithiin and Shalini!