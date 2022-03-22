Telugu actress Gayathri aka Dolly D Cruze dies in a road accident, co-star Surekha Vani expresses 'shock'!

New Delhi: Popular and young Telugu actress Gayathri, whose real name is Dolly D Cruze succumbed to a horrifying road accident after returning from a Holi party. Reports suggest she died on the spot. Gayathri was 26.

According to the Hindustan Times report, her friend, who was driving the car lost control and rammed the vehicle into a divider in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. Her friend survived the horrid accident and has been hospitalised but unfortunately, the actress couldn't make it.

Gayathri also had a successful YouTube channel by the name of Jalsa Rayudu. Her death news was confirmed by friend and co-star Surekha Vani, who mourned her untimely demise. She wrote: How could u leave this mom..! Had really best times together..! Still I can’t believe this..! Can u pleeee Come bck soon ra will hv a nice party..! Heyy lot to share..! Many more to do together..! Come raa come..! This is not time to go itz too early to leave us..! I dnt wana miss u..! Tcre..! Love u forever..! @dolly_d_cruze

Gayathri aka Dolly D Cruze featured in a web series titled 'Madam Sir Madam Anthe'. She enjoyed a massive fanbase on social media as her YouTube channel was a huge hit amongst her followers.

Gayathri's fans, friends and family are 'shocked' with this sudden happening and mourned her untimely demise.

May her soul rest in peace!